Future of PPP building projects to be looked at by Oireachtas Committee

The future of public-private partnership building projects will be looked at by a group of TDs and Senators today.

They are questioning the National Development Finance Agency on how PPPs are awarded, structured and awarded.

It follows the collapse of building firm Carillion, which led to the liquidation of Irish company Sammon.

They were in the process of building six schools in counties Carlow, Wicklow, Meath and Wexford.

Speaking about what they will be seeking assurances on, John McGuinness, chair of the Oireachtas Finance Committee, said: "That the subcontractors that are currently out of pocket are paid and that the future contracts, that they're protected because this is a problem that has gone on for far too long.

"And the other issue is that the main contractor needs to be investigated in far more detail than heretofore.

"We need to understand that they have the financial support to deliver the project and to pay everyone concerned."

- Digital Desk