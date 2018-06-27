Further tests needed to determine cause of death of baby girl in Kerry

Further tests will be required to determine the cause of death of a baby girl in Co Kerry.

A post-mortem has been carried out on the baby girl.

According to RTÉ, the results of the tests may not be available for a few weeks.

The woman, who is believed to be in her 30s, was 32 weeks pregnant and her baby girl was delivered stillborn a few hours after her mother was admitted to hospital following an assault.

The woman's injuries became known after gardaí attended University Hospital Kerry (UHK).

A man in his mid-20s was arrested in Kerry for assaulting the woman but has since been released without charge.

A file is being prepared for the DPP.