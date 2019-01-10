Further 80 homes could lose part of gardens under BusConnects plan

A further 80 Dublin households could lose part of their front gardens as part of the BusConnects plan.

The National Transport Authority told The Irish Times it will write to between 70 and 80 households on the Swords Road in relation to alternative plans now being considered.

Residents and businesses on the proposed Swords to city centre bus corridor raised concerns about an aspect of the initial plan.

The alternative option includes a widening of the Swords Road through Santry.

A NTA spokesperson says both options are viable and homeowners will be offered one to one meetings with the NTA.

The plan is part of the public consultation on the first four corridors which runs until February 15.

It was initially thought that around 350 homeowners in Dublin could have parts of their front garden taken to be put in bus and cycle lanes as part of the plans for four new bus corridors from Blanchardstown, Swords, Clongriffin and Lucan into the city centre.

Each of the homeowners would receive an average payment of €25,000 under Compulsory Purchase Orders by the NTA.