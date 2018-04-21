Funeral service for man found dead in emergency department of Dublin hospital

A man who was found dead in a Dublin hospital last week has been remembered as a "loved person".

Hundreds gathered at the Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel, Drimnagh yesterday for the funeral service of Brian Hamilton.

The 40-year-old was found dead in the emergency department of Tallaght Hospital and was unnoticed by staff for at least four hours. An investigation was launched.

His brother Michael questioned how such a death could happen.

