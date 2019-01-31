Funeral of youngest Donegal crash victim hears men were 'snatched' in prime of life

Update 11am: The funeral of the youngest victim of the Donegal crash that claimed four lives has heard how the men were snatched from their communities in the prime of their life.

Hundreds of people have come to say their final goodbye to 22-year-old Shaun Harkin from Falcarragh.

A mobile phone and a pliers to represent Shaun's work as an apprentice electrician were brought to the alter during the offertory procession.

The coffin of Shaun Harkin is carried into Christ the King Church. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The funerals of his three friends - Micháel Roarty, John Harley and Daniel Scott - will also take place today.

Father Sean Gallagher paid tribute to the lives lost.

"From break of dawn until the sun sets low, we say farewell to our many young men of 20," said Fr Gallagher.

"Our fine four men, snatched from us in the prime of life, from the bloom of their youth."

The funeral cortege of Shaun Harkin makes its way to Christ the King Church in Gortahork, Donegal. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Tragic Donegal friends to be laid to rest today

Update 9.30am: The funerals of four friends who were killed in a crash in Donegal will take place today.

The young men, who were all in their 20s, lost their lives in a single vehicle collision near Gortahork on Sunday night.

(Left to right) Michael Roarty, John Hanley, Daniel Scott and Shaun Harkin.

The four were childhood friends and well known in the Gaeltacht areas of Falcarragh, Gortahork and Gweedore.

Their lives were cut short when the car they were travelling in left the road and ended up on its roof in a field outside of Gortahork at around 9pm on Sunday.

The funeral of 22-year-old Shaun Harkin will be the first to take place in Gortahork at 10am.

At 11.30am just a short drive away in the village of Dunlewey, final goodbyes will be said to 24-year-old Micheál Roarty.

In the afternoon, John Harley – who is also 24 - will be laid to rest in his native Falcarragh, and 23-year-old Daniel Scott in Gortahork.

The funerals will be predominately in Irish with many of the families being fluent gaeilgeoirs.

Guards of honour made up of the various clubs, teams and schools the young men were involved with are expected to line the streets, as the community across West Donegal tries to come to terms with its loss.