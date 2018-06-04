Funeral of teenager Cameron Reilly to take place today

The funeral will take place today of Cameron Reilly.

The County Louth teenager's murder, last month, shocked the local community in Dunleer.

18-year-old Cameron Reilly was found dead in a field in Dunleer on Saturday May 26.

A post mortem revealed he had been strangled.

The violent nature of the teen's death shocked the local community.

Investigations are continuing into Cameron's murder.

His funeral mass will take place today at Saint Brigid's Church in Dunleer in Co Louth.

The young man will then be laid to rest in Mullary Cemetery.

