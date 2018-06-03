Funeral of Jack Kenneally to take place this morning in his hometown of Ennis

The funeral is taking place this morning, of Jack Kenneally who died in a double drowning in County Clare.

He will be laid to rest rest at Drumcliffe Cemetary following a funeral mass at Ennis Cathedral at 11.30am.

Shay Maloney (left) and Jack Kenneally (right). Pic: Ennis Rugby Club Twitter.

His friend Shay Moloney will be laid to rest following a funeral mass at the cathedral tomorrow morning at 11am.

Tributes are continuing to pour in for the two 15-year-olds who died after getting into difficulty while swimming in a quarry near Ennis last Thursday.

Other young people in the town are being reminded that help and support is available from their school.

- Digital Desk