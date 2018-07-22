Funeral of former minister taking place on Tuesday

The funeral of former Fianna Fáil minister Dr Martin O'Donoghue will take place tomorrow in Dublin, it has been confirmed.

He died peacefully surrounded by family at St Vincent’s Hospital on Friday, July 20th, aged 85.

Martin O'Donoghue.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheal Martin has led tributes to the fomer minister and staunch opponent of Charlie Haughey who represented the constituency of Dun Laoghaire between 1977 and 1982. He went on to be a Seantor until 1987.

A professor of economics at Trinity College Dublin, Mr O'Donoghue was previous to his time as a TD an economic advisor to Taoiseach Jack Lynch and was appointed a minister on his first day in the Dáil.

It was his masterminding of Fianna Fail's giveaway manifesto in 1977, largely centered around the abolition of domestic rates, which saw the party achieve a large overall majority.

But to many critics it was the beginning of the deeply damaging cycle auction politics in the modern day.

Fianna Fáil Leader Micheál Martin expressed his sympathy following the news of Mr O'Donoghue's death.

I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Minister Martin O’Donoghue. I knew Martin and he was a true gentleman. He was a committed public representative who had a long and distinguished career in national politics, he said.

Mr O'Donoghue was appointed as minister on his first day , Mr Martin said, in recognition of his abilities.

He was appointed to serve as Minister on his first day in the Dáil. He was Minister for Economic Planning and Development from 1977 to 1979 and helped steer Ireland through a challenging economic environment, Mr Martin said.

“Martin was widely respected as having a commanding knowledge of his brief. He was subsequently appointed Minister for Education in 1982,” he added.

“Martin also had a highly successful career outside of national politics. He was a Professor of Economics in Trinity College Dublin until his retirement in 1995. Martin later went on to become a Director of the Central Bank of Ireland from 1998 to 2008. On my own personal behalf and on behalf of the Fianna Fáil organisation I want to extend my deepest condolences to Martin’s wife Evelyn, children Audrey, Raphael and Tressan and brother Tom,” he said.

Sinn Féin Leader Mary Lou McDonald expressed her condolences saying both as a politician and as an academic, he demonstrated a great depth of ability.

I have no doubt that he will be deeply missed by those who loved him and by those he worked hard to represent. Ar dheis dé go raibh a anam, she said.

“I want to express my sympathies, and those of Sinn Féin, to the wife, children, wider family, and friends of Martin O’Donoghue at this sad time. As a Minister, TD, and as a Senator, he was a dedicated public servant and committed representative of the people of Dún Laoghaire,” she added.

Independent Senator Victor Boyhan said Mr O'Donoghue was a "distinguished public representative for Dun Laoghaire " a man of great wit, who was "fair and political tough" when needed to be.

Mr O'Donoghue remains will be reposing at Fanagan's Funeral Home, Lower Kimmage Road on Monday ahead of a removal Tuesday morning to the Church of St. Paul of the Cross, Mount Argus, Harold’s Cross for his funeral mass.