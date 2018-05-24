Fundraising page for Anastasia Kriegel's family raises over €4,000

A fundraising page set up to help the family of Anastasia Kriegel has raised more than €4,000.

The 14-year-old was found murdered at a disused house on the Clonee Road in the Lucan are of Dublin last week.

The GoFundMe page was set up by 17-year-old Sarah Greene.

On the page, she writes she would "love to be able to help the family in any way I can and I think raising some money for the funeral and any other costs that need to be covered would help a little."

"We are raising money as a family together and wanted to extend this out to any one else who feels helpless but would like to donate."

Books of condolence have also been opened at Lucan Library and County Hall in Tallaght.

Gardaí are continuing their investigation into her death, studying DNA evidence and CCTV footage from the area.

They have also renewed their appeal for information from anyone who may have been at St Catherine's Park in Lucan on Monday, May 14, to come forward.

Ana, as she was also known, was last seen at St Catherine's Park at 5.30pm last Monday, close to the disused house where her body was found.

Anyone with information, or who can assist with the investigation, is asked to contact Lucan garda station on 01-666-7300, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line at 1800-666-111 or any garda station.