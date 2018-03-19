Fundraising charity walk to mark first anniversary of Martin McGuinness taking place at weekend

A memorial walk will take place to raise awareness of the disease Martin McGuinness died from.

The former Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland passed away on March 21 last year.

His family is asking the public to support a fundraising charity walk in his memory.

The 66-year-old died from amyloidosis, a rare disease that occurs when a substance called amyloid builds up in your organs.

The 'Chieftain's Walk' will make its way from Glenowen, Derry to An Grianán, Donegal on Sunday, March 25 to raise funds for the North West Cancer Centre.

