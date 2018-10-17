Funding remains biggest obstacle to effective mental health care services

A lack of funding remains arguably the biggest obstacle to an effective mental health care service.

That is one of the findings of a new report on the sector here, which is making a number of recommendations.

The Joint Committee on the Future of Mental Health Care's final report published today, welcomes aspirations towards moving to 7/7 care and subsequently 24/7 care, but is disappointed funding and recruitment are not increased enough to enable this.

The Committee recommends the possibility of special allowances for psychiatric nurses and psychiatrists be looked at by Government, as these roles are among those which are particularly challenging to recruit.

It also believes the number of acute beds should be increased from 22 to 50 per 100,000 over the next three years, reaching the European average of almost 70, in a further two years.

It also wants a "no wrong door" approach embedded in Irish health services so the onus is on services to ensure treatment for people presenting with problems.

Digital Desk