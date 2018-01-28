Fund for families of late Irish kayakers reaches €25k target in four days

Friends of the two young Irish kayakers who died in Equador earlier this month have set up a fundraising page to repatriate their bodies.

The GoFundMe page was set up four days ago aiming to raise €25,000. Today, it exceeded its target.

26-year-old David Higgins from Kerry and 19-year-old Alex McGourty from Sligo lost their lives after getting into difficulty whilst kayaking the Abanico River.

Their friends set up the page to say "it’s time to bring them home one last time".

David Higgins, left, and Alex McGourty, right.

They described the pair as "vibrant, kind souls".

"Kayaking was David and Alex’s passion, and they spent their lives travelling and dreaming of challenges and experiences. Meeting new people and spreading a zest for life with everyone who was lucky to meet them," they said.

"They were vibrant, kind souls who lived life to its full potential, and words cannot describe what they meant to their family and friends."

The GoFundMe page can be viewed here.

- Digital Desk