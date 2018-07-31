Full sea view adds €11,000 to the value of a property - Report

Wanting to live somewhere with a sea view could see you paying up to a third more for a house.

New research from Daft.ie shows a full sea view adds an average of €11,000 to the value of a property.

The findings are based on half a million listings over the last decade.

Living near a blue flag beach can also boost the value by over €6,000.

But having a house near cliffs can see the value fall by up to €7,000.

Claremont Beach, Howth.

- Digital Desk