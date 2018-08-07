'Full-blown retention crisis' in Defence Forces, say Fianna Fáil

Concerns are being raised over the drop in the strength of the country's Defence Forces.

Fianna Fáil spokesperson on defence Jack Chambers says the numbers have fallen to 9,010 members at the end of May.

That's down from 9,044 at the same time last year.

Deputy Chambers says despite more recruits being taken on, numbers continue to drop.

"The numbers in the Defence Forces continue to fall. That's despite continued recruitment on an annual basis," he said.

"When you compare it to An Garda Síochána, there's been a net increase in guards but Defence Forces numbers continue to drop.

"There is a full-blown retention crisis that isn't being addressed by Government."

Digital Desk