Fugitive apprehended after two weeks on the run from Dublin jail

A fugitive on the run since escaping from a Dublin jail almost two weeks ago has been apprehended.

The man who was being held at Cloverhill Prison fled on the June 13 while waiting for a court appearance.

He is now also wanted for questioning in connection with a sexual assault in Dublin's south inner city last week.

Gardaí carrying out searches in Crumlin arrested the man in his 30s and escorted him to court.

- Digital Desk