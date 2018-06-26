Fugitive apprehended after two weeks on the run from Dublin jail
26/06/2018 - 09:38:00Back to Ireland Home
A fugitive on the run since escaping from a Dublin jail almost two weeks ago has been apprehended.
The man who was being held at Cloverhill Prison fled on the June 13 while waiting for a court appearance.
He is now also wanted for questioning in connection with a sexual assault in Dublin's south inner city last week.
Gardaí carrying out searches in Crumlin arrested the man in his 30s and escorted him to court.
- Digital Desk