Fuel prices fall for the first time in three months

AA Ireland is welcoming the slight drop in the cost of fuel, for the first time in more than three months.

However, it says prices at the pumps are still too high as we are paying far more than we would have been in previous years.

Diesel prices have s dropped by more than 3c, while the cost of petrol has fallen by almost 4c.

AA Ireland spokesperson Barry Aldworth says the high costs over the past year are hitting motorists hard in the pocket.

"It's putting more pressure on families that commute to and from or to their places of education and within the last year alone, the diesel prices are up around 15c, petrol prices per litre are up just about 12c, so that's a considerable amount of stress for families across Ireland," he said.

Digital Desk