Friend of family found guilty of raping two young sisters aged 10 and 12

A 37-year-old man has been found guilty of raping and sexually assaulting two sisters seven years ago.

The accused man was a friend of the family when he assaulted the young girls who were 10 and 12.

The trial lasted over 40 days and related to offences from 2010 and 2011 in Louth and Dublin.

The court heard concerns were raised when teachers saw the accused man drop the younger girl off at school and kiss her on the lips.

A specialist garda interviewer spoke to the then 10-year-old where she said she wanted to kill and stab the accused.

Meanwhile her older sister –who was 12 at the time - said the accused raped and sexually assaulted her at a house in Louth and at Dublin hotel.

At one point gardai actually called into the hotel on the night of the attack but left after believing nothing untoward was going on.

The 12-year-old told a social worker she believed her mother and grandmother knew about the abuse.

The jurors began considering their verdict last Wednesday and agreed to come in especially yesterday on Easter Monday - where they unanimously found the accused guilty on all counts.

The 37-year-old has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced next month.