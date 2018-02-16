Friend of accused in rugby rape trial claims alleged victim was 'fixated with' Paddy Jackson

Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding’s rape trial has heard a witness statement made by their friend who is accused of trying to cover up what happened.

Rory Harrison from Manse Road in Belfast gave the statement two days after the Ireland and Ulster rugby players are alleged to have raped the same woman.

It is alleged to have happened during a party at Jackson’s house in south Belfast in June 2016.

Mr Harrison told police the complainant seemed to be "staring at and fixated with" Paddy and went upstairs five minutes after he went to bed alone.

Rory Harrison.

During a shared taxi home, he said the woman was "crying into herself" and appeared "unsettled" but he said he didn't notice anything peculiar about her appearance, demeanour or clothing.

Mr Harrison denies charges of perverting the course of justice and withholding information.