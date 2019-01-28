Fresh calls to remove Cork's Patrick St car ban

There are further calls to remove a ban on cars in Cork City.

The measure, which was introduced in August, does not allow cars to travel along Patrick St in the city from 3.30pm to 6.30pm.

It is claimed the ban has impacted businesses in the area, leading to fresh calls for it to be removed.

Fine Gael councillor Des Cahill was originally in favour of the ban, but now says it is damaging businesses.

"The psychology of the public has definitely changed and has definitely put people off.

"It is clear that there is a change in shift in retail once you hit 2.30/3 o'clock in the afternoon. People just drop off."

The car ban had been introduced in April but it was scrapped after three weeks amid uproar from traders. It was re-introduced in August.