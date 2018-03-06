Fresh appeal for public's help after exotic birds escape Marlay Park during Storm Emma

There is a fresh appeal for the public's help in finding more than a dozen exotic birds that escaped from Dublin's Marlay Park.

They flew away after the roof of their aviary collapsed during Storm Emma, with one possible sighting since in Drimnagh.

The birds including budgies, parrots and diamond doves come from Australia and Asia but are used to the Irish weather.

However the DSPCA fears they could fall prey to native animals.

- Digital Desk