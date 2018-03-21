French strike and severe weather in US cause flight disruptions for Dublin

A number of transatlantic flights have been cancelled to and from Dublin Airport today.

It is a result of severe weather on the east coast of the US.

People are being advised to check with their airline before travelling to the airport.

Meanwhile, Ryanair has called on the French Government and European Commission to take immediate action to prevent disruption to flights as France ATC unions go on strike.


Ryanair has been forced to cancel a number of flights tomorrow to/from/over France.

Affected customers have been notified and advised of their options by email and SMS.

However, further cancellations are possible and delays are likely.

Customers due to travel with the airline on Thursday are advised to check the status of their flight on the Ryanair website before travelling to the airport.

