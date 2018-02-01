A French appeals court has ruled that Ian Bailey should stand trial in France for the voluntary homicide of Sophie Toscan du Plantier.

Mr Bailey has always denied any involvement in the murder of the French film producer near Schull in West Cork in December 1996.

Ian Bailey

At a hearing in Paris, the court said there was sufficient evidence for Mr Bailey to stand trial.

Mr Bailey know has the option of appealing to France's highest court.

Reacting to the news today, Ian Bailey's solicitor Frank Buttimer said the French authorities don't have a strong case.

Frank Buttimer

"The evidence upon which it intends to rely is I believe no more than the evidence which was rejected 20 years ago by our own DPP, the late Mr Eamon Barnes ...

"Mr Barnes subsequently described it as the thoroughly flawed and prejudiced evidence gathered by the Irish police"

- Digital Desk