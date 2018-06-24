French air strike continues to disrupt European flights
Ryanair has cancelled its Dublin to Nice return service today due to a strike by French air traffic controllers.
Aer Lingus says a number of its flights are also at risk of disruption.
It comes as hundreds of flights across Europe are affected by the stoppage which began yesterday morning.
The Dublin Airport Authority says passengers intending to travel should check with their airlines in advance.
