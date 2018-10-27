Freezing temperatures, sleet and snow expected for bank holiday weekend

The first cold snap of the season has arrived, with freezing temperatures expected.

Frost and icy conditions are forecast for Sunday and Monday morning.

Met Éireann is predicting sub-zero temperatures, as well as the possibility of sleet and snow on higher ground.

Forecaster Harm Luijkx outlines what we can expect today: "It will feel cold with temperatures of 5°c to 9°C at best today.

"There is also quite a strong northerly wind so that gives a bit of an extra cold feel to the weather.

"Then for tonight the winds will gradually ease and showers will die out and what will happen then under clear skies is it starts to get very cold.

"There will be widespread frost and temperatures down to -2°C inland and that frost will clear tomorrow morning."

Digital Desk

KEYWORDS:

Weather

