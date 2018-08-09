Free pastries and cheap buses to sell Cork city car ban

Cyclists are being offered free pastries in a coffee shop today and Leap Card city fares have been cut to €1 as Cork’s main street goes car-free this afternoon.

The initiatives are part of a growing wave of positivity towards the reintroduction of the afternoon car ban on St Patrick’s St to create a time-regulated bus lane between 3pm and 6.30pm daily.

Aidan Duke, of Duke’s Coffee Company, said he will give cyclists who produce a cycling helmet a free pastry with every hot drink purchased at his Carey’s Lane outlet today.

“We were affected by the car ban in March. For the second busiest city in the country to have a guard standing at the top and bottom of the main street effectively saying it’s closed off, it was so wrong.

From tomorrow, private cars and trucks will be re-routed away from St Patrick’s Street between 3.00pm and 6.30pm.



You will see some friendly faces around the city tomorrow handing out our #ItsAllGo leaflets - thanks for all your hard work! pic.twitter.com/KF1yYDMXKz — Cork City Council (@corkcitycouncil) August 8, 2018

"This time, it’s more positive and we are prepared to give it a chance. But the conversation is about cars again. The conversation should be about public transport and improving that."

The measure is being supported by an incentives package which includes:

26 free 15-minute set-down parking spaces;

Half-price parking at Paul St and North Main St car parks from 1pm to 6.30pm every day;

Extending the Black Ash park and ride route through St Patrick’s St, buses every 10 minutes from 7am-9.30am and 4pm-7pm, free from 12pm, and longer opening hours from 7am to 8pm.

Please take note of the new Park & Ride Route starting tomorrow, Thursday 9th August. Both Albert Road and Lapp's Quay will no longer be served. If you use these stops, please choose an alternative from the map below #ItsAllGo pic.twitter.com/snn6co6oyG — Cork City Parking (@CorkParking) August 8, 2018

Adults using a Leap Card in Bus Éireann’s extended Red Zone — including Carrigaline, Crosshaven, Bishopstown and Ringaskiddy — can travel from 2pm daily until the end of each service for only €1 per trip or 50c for a child under 19 on the Child Leap Card.

The promotion will run until September 15.

This story first appeared in the Irish Examiner.