Free online GP consultations tomorrow for World Health Day

There will be free online GP consultations available tomorrow for World Health Day.

videoDoc, the Irish online GP service, is offering the consultations to all members of the public, above the age of two, to mark the day.

File image showing videoDoc in use. Photo: videoDoc.

2018's theme is “Health For All”, and anyone can avail of the offer without an appointment between 8am and 10pm, with typical wait times less than 10 minutes.

Mary O’Brien, CEO and Co-Founder of videoDoc, said:

“One of the main messages of this year’s WHD is that health services should be designed around people. Online consultations can play a major role in providing a more personalised service that caters to the availability of patients.

“We use technology in every aspect of our lives so it makes sense this is expanded into how we deal with our health and wellbeing” she added.

videoDoc was founded in 2014 to provide consultations via the internet. Users can access a secure video consultation with a GP using a computer or mobile device. The service costs €20 per consultation, or €35 for individual subscriptions and €110 for a family of four.

All videoDoc GPs are Irish Medical Council registered and the service is currently partnered with a number of providers and businesses, including Vhi Healthcare, Beaumont Hospital, Wrkit and Clanwilliam Healthcare in Ireland.

To avail of tomorrow's offer, simply use the coupon code “WHD2018” on the payment page of the videoDoc app or the web platform at www.videodoc.ie.

- Digital Desk