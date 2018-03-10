Free helpline opened following suspected outbreak of meningitis in Meath

The Meningitis Research Foundation has published a free helpline number following a suspected outbreak of meningitis in County Meath.

The HSE confirmed yesterday that two children were hospitalised with symptoms and one subsequently died.

The foundation says it's deeply saddened to hear of the death and it expresses it's sincere condolences to family and friends.

It says parents should be reassured that most cases of meningitis and septicaemia are isolated.

However, anyone who wants further information about symptoms can contact them on 1800 41 33 44, or visit their website www.meningitis.org.

- Digital Desk