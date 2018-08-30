Freddie Thompson convicted of David Douglas murder

Frederick 'Freddie' Thompson has been found guilty of the murder of David Douglas by judges at the Special Criminal Court.

The 37-year-old, with an address at Loreto Road, Maryland in Dublin, had pleaded not guilty to the murder of David Douglas on July 1, 2016, on Bridgefoot Street in the city.

The non-jury court heard that the 55-year-old was shot six times shortly after 4pm, as he took a meal break at the counter in his partner’s shop, Shoestown.

A semi-automatic pistol with its serial number removed was found next to his head.

Justice Tony Hunt presiding, with Judge Flann Brennan and Judge Gerard Griffin at the non-jury Special Criminal Court, spent over two-and-a-half hours reading the verdict.

Justice Hunt said all of the strands of the evidence against Thompson point towards his guilt, although the court noted that he was not the shooter but said he was involved in the "intricate" plan to murder Mr Douglas.