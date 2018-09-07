Frances Fitzgerald: Trump's sexist attitude must be raised when he visits Ireland

Donald Trump's sexist attitude must be raised when he visits Ireland former Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald has said.

The US president has confirmed that he will travel to Ireland in November where he is expected to pay a visit to his Doonbeg resort as well as meeting the Taoiseach and president.

Speaking at the Fine Gael think-in in Galway where the party this morning discussed the challenges around the promotion and inclusion of women, Ms Fitzgerald said there is "no reason" why tough issues should not be raised with President Trump.

"I do believe that sexist attitudes wherever they exist, whether it's in those who occupy positions such as president or prime minister or anything else they have to be challenged wherever we see them.

"And clearly we have heard sexist attitudes and comments from the President."

But she added that politicians much respect the office of the president.

"We can make our point of view very clear on the issues that are of concern to people in relation to his presidency, I see no reason for us to do that," she said.

Ms Fitzgerald who resigned as Justice Minister last November over the whistleblower email scandal remained tight-lipped on whether she would like to return to ministerial office.