Frances Fitzgerald to continue giving evidence at Disclosures Tribunal

The former Justice Minister will continue giving evidence at the Disclosures Tribunal today.

Frances Fitzgerald said yesterday that she did not know when she read an email about the Garda strategy to discredit whistleblower Maurice McCabe.

She also said she made a conscious decision not to interfere in the O'Higgins Commission.

Deputy Fitzgerald resigned in November over the controversy.

