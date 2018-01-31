Frances Fitzgerald to appear at Disclosures Tribunal

Frances Fitzgerald is due before the Disclosures Tribunal later this morning.

The former Justice Minister and Tánaiste resigned last year over questions about how much she knew about a garda strategy to discredit Maurice McCabe at the O’Higgins Commission.

The Disclosures Tribunal is investigating whether Nóirín O’Sullivan relied on inappropriate grounds to discredit Sgt McCabe at the O’Higgins inquiry, as well as examining contacts between gardai and members of the Government.

Last November it emerged that Frances Fitzgerald had been sent emails during the inquiry in May 2015, outlining a strategy to call into question the motivation of Maurice McCabe at the Inquiry.

The then Minister said she had no recollection of the emails, and emphasised that she could not interfere in the O’Higgins Commission.

But political pressure led to her resignation, and she said she would be vindicated at the Disclosures Tribunal.

Frances Fitzgerald is second on the witness list at the Tribunal which starts at 10.

- Digital desk