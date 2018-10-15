Frances Fitzgerald could be considered for future cabinet positions, says Varadkar

The Taoiseach says Frances Fitzgerald could be considered for future cabinet positions.

The former Tánaiste was cleared of any wrong-doing in the Disclosures Tribunal report last week.

Francis Fitzgerald and Leo Varadkar

She was forced to resign last November after her knowledge of a Garda legal strategy against Maurice McCabe was called into question.

Ms Fitzgerald said at the time of her resignation that she would be vindicated in the Disclosures Tribunal, and last week she was.

Leo Varadkar says he spoke to Ms Fitzgerald over the weekend.

"Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin, I think, very unfairly threatened to bring down the government on what has now turned out to be a false case against Frances Fitzgerald.

"I believe [Fitzgerald] is in a position now where she is up there to be considered for future office and future service in the highest office in the land."

Speaking to the Irish Examiner yesterday, Mr Varadkar has weighed in behind Health Minister Simon Harris’ calls for apologies from the leaders of Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin to Ms Fitzgerald.

“Some of the stuff was bang out of order and should be withdrawn,” he said. “Those who forced the resignation of Frances Fitzgerald and precipitated the early retirement of Nóirín O’Sullivan should reflect on their judgement,” he added.

- Digital Desk