Fourth Labour councillor calls for Howlin resignation

Another Labour councillor has joined calls for leader Brendan Howlin to resign.

Pamela Kearns is the party's fourth councillor to urge Mr Howlin to step aside.

Brendan Howlin

Cllr Kearns said "matters have gone from bad to worse" since the party's poor election performance in 2016.

"The failure to hold a leadership contest post-General Election was immensely damaging to the morale of many Labour Party members," she said. "Our activists deserve better."

"Brendan Howlin has served the country well and has been an excellent parliamentarian but I strongly believe that the time has come, in the interests of our Party, for him to stand aside and facilitate a leadership election in which the entire membership can have their say."

The South Dublin County Councillor said Mr Howlin had not been able to reverse the downward trend and a fresh approach was needed to unite the party and "achieve the momentum we need to move forward".

Earlier this week, Cllr Noel Tuohy, Cllr Terry O’Brien, Cllr Mick Duff and Local Area Representative Paul O’Brien called for Mr Howlin's resignation as party leader.

They voiced their concerns about the direction the party was heading and said that there needed to be a change in leadership before the next general and local elections.