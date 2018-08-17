Fourth day of Ryanair talks take place today

Talks aimed at resolving the Ryanair dispute are back on today.

It is the fourth day of negotiations to try and prevent more strikes.

Ryanair management and the Forsa union began three days of talks on Monday.

But after lengthy negotiations to try and resolve the row over annual leave, base transfers and promotions no deal was reached.

Today, representatives will try again to find a breakthrough.

They will get back around the table at Dublin Airport from 10.30am this morning along with independent mediator Kieran Mulvey.

The ongoing dispute has led to five days of strikes by some Irish-based Ryanair pilots.

