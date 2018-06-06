Four senior judges appointed to Court of Appeal and High Court
The cabinet have approved the appointments of four senior judges to the Court of Appeal and High Court.
Judge Brian McGovern and Judge Marie Baker will take up roles on the Court of Appeal.
Judge Patrick McCarthy will also be appointed to that court on July 2nd.
While Senior Counsel Tara Burns has been nominated as a High Court Judge.
President Michael D Higgins will now be formally advised about the appointments.
