Four players scoop a total of €150,000 in Lotto prizes ahead of Friday's €130m Euromillions draw

Four lucky players from Donegal, Wexford and Cork today claimed a total of €158,496 in National Lottery prizes.

The queue of winners lined up to claim their prizes as excitement builds all over the country ahead of this Friday’s special Mega EuroMillions Draw with a guaranteed prize of €130 million.

The first winner was a woman from Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford, who won the top prize of €50,000 on an All Cash Platinum scratch card. The woman revealed initially her husband who scratched the card for her thought she had won €50.

When I double checked the card I saw seven platinum bars matched and I thought that was unusual. So I checked what that meant and when I saw it was for fifty grand I almost hit the floor. I’m so happy and I will use the money to look after my family.

She bought the golden ticket at The Kiosk in the Abbey Centre in Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford.

Next into the winner’s room was the first of two winners from Co .Cork. The winner, from Castletownbere, won €36,364 after matching five numbers and the bonus ball on the Lotto draw from March 31.

The Match 5 plus bonus prize was €109,092 and it was shared with three other winners. The delighted woman said she was thrilled with her stroke of luck and planned to spend her winnings on the family and clearing a few bills. The ticket was bought at JR Porter’s store on Paul Street, Co. Cork.

A Donegal woman claimed a cool €40,872 after matching five numbers on the EuroMillions draw on April 6.

Sitting in the winner’s room with her son, she said:

My daughter checked the ticket the next day and said I’d won. I thought she was having me on until I saw her eyes tear up. This is the first time I’ve ever won anything so I am delighted. I am going to have some fun spending this with my friends and family - You only live once.

She bought her ticket in the Oasis Shop at Letterkenny General Hospital, Donegal.

The fourth winner into Lotto HQ today, also from Cork, claimed €31,260 after matching five numbers on the EuroMillions draw from March 16. This lucky winner, who purchased her ticket online, waited for over a month to travel up to Dublin to collect her winnings.

She said: “The reason I waited so long was so I could let the news sink in. I know it isn’t the biggest sum ever won but it is a lot to me so I was planning what to do with the winnings”.

Friday’s EuroMillions draw is worth €130 million and a winner is guaranteed.

National Lottery CEO, Dermot Griffin, said:

This is an incredible amount of money and we are really excited at the prospect of an Irish winner. The jackpot will roll to €130 million regardless of whether or not tomorrow’s EuroMillions jackpot of €25 million is won. If the winner is one of our Irish players, this will be the highest prize ever won in the National Lottery’s 31 year history

Play EuroMillions before 7:30pm tomorrow night to be in with a chance to win the €25 million jackpot.

Players have until 7:30pm on Friday 20th April to get their ticket for the €130 million EuroMillions jackpot.

- Digital Desk