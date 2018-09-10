Four people rescued from River Shannon after boat ran aground

Four people were rescued on the River Shannon in Lough Derg yesterday after their boat ran aground.

The rescue operation occurred at 12.50pm yesterday afternoon when the vessel took a wrong turn in the river above Victoria Lock.

The Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat launched and approached with caution as the stricken boat was in shallow water.

The people on board were safe and unharmed but did not have lifejackets.

The lifeboat towed the vessel back to Shamrock Marina at Banagher.

File image of the River Shannon

Digital Desk