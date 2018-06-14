Four people killed on Irish roads in 24 hours

Four people have been killed on our roads in the past 24 hours.

Two people have died in separate collisions this morning in Mayo and Cork.

A woman in his mid-60s was killed in a two-car crash on the N5 outside Castlebar at around 8:30am.

The driver of the second car, a man in his mid 30s suffered minor injuries.

While in Cork, a man in his 70s died after the car he was a passenger in hit a gate post on the Ballyhooley Road.

The driver, a woman in her 70s was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Yesterday a husband and wife from the UK died in a crash with a truck near Dromkeen in Co. Limerick.

The two-vehicle crash, involved a UK registered silver coloured car and a domestic oil delivery truck.

- Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Roads, Deaths

 

