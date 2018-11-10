Four people escape uninjured from fire in Armagh

An investigation has been launched into an arson attack at a house in Lurgan, Co Armagh last night.

Police were called to a fire at a house in Wellington Street at around 11.45pm.

A man, a woman and two young children who were in the house at the time were left shaken but uninjured.

The front door and hallway were damaged in the incident.

A 26-year-old man is “currently assisting with police enquiries in regards to an incident of arson on a house in Lurgan last night, Friday 09 November”, police said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the PSNI in Lurgan.

Digital Desk