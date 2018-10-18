Four people arrested in connection with death of mother-of-two Patricia O'Connor

Four people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 62-year-old woman in Wicklow last year.

The remains of mother-of-two and grandmother Patricia O'Connor from Rathfarnham were found scattered in the Wicklow Mountains in June 2017.

Two men, aged 52 and 41, and two women, aged 20 and 39, have all been arrested in Dublin today and all four are expected to appear before Tallaght District Court.

A garda investigation was launched on June 10 last year after walkers discovered a torso at Military Road, Enniskerry in the Wicklow Mountains.

A number of body parts belonging to Ms O’Connor from Rathfarnham were later found scattered in different locations.

She worked as a chef in a hospital in south Dublin. She was first reported missing on June 2, however, it was not initially treated as suspicious.

