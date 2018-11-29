Four men released as part of investigation into attack on referee

Four men have been released from custody after they were arrested in connection with an attack on a football referee in Co Offaly.

Daniel Sweeney suffered a number of injuries, including a broken jaw, when he was attacked after a match between Horseleap United and Mullingar Town.

Three Mullingar players were subsequently given 40-year bans from all football activity.

Gardai arrested the four men yesterday morning, one is in his 40s, two in their 20s and the fourth is a teenager.

They were released overnight and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

