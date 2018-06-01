Four men in Garda custody following Dublin assault

Four men remain in Garda custody this morning over an assault at a petrol station in south Dublin last night.

A man in his 20s was attacked in the incident on the 9th Lock Road in Clondalkin just after 7pm.

He was taken to Tallaght Hospital for treatment.

Four men in their 20s, who were travelling together in a car, were arrested close to the scene.

They are being held at Garda stations in Dublin and anyone who saw what happened is being asked to contact Gardai.

