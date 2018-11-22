Four men arrested in Drogheda as part of investigation into rival gangs

Gardaí have arrested four men in Drogheda as part of an investigation into an ongoing feud between rival gangs in the town.

The Moneymore estate in Drogheda which was searched as part of a major garda operation in the Drogheda area this morning.Ciara Wilkinson

A number of houses across Drogheda were searched this morning by gardaí and the armed support unit in relation to an incident at a house in the Moneymore Estate on November 11.

On that occasion, gardaí rescued a youth when they found him naked in a bath after being slashed and beaten. The attack is believed to be part of an escalating feud in the town.

It followed a car bombing 30 minutes earlier and the discovery of an explosive device in another car that afternoon.

Those three attacks followed six incidents, including petrol bombings, between Thursday night and Friday morning in the Co Louth town.

The men arrested today, who are all aged in their 20s, are currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939 at Dundalk and Drogheda Garda Stations.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

Digital Desk