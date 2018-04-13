Four men arrested as part of operation investigating Belfast INLA
Four men have been arrested in Northern Ireland as part of an investigation into criminal activities of the Belfast INLA.
Police say a significant operation, involving over 200 officers, is ongoing.
They have searched 12 properties across Belfast, Lisburn, Crumlin and Newtownabbey today.
Three of the men arrested are being held under terrorism legislation, while the fourth is being detained on suspicion of human trafficking.
