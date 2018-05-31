Four men arrested after assault at Dublin petrol station

Four men have been arrested after a man was assaulted at a petrol station in south Dublin.

The man in his 20s has been taken to Tallaght hospital following the incident on the 9th Lock Road in Clondalkin just after 7pm this evening.

The four men, who are all in their 20s and were travelling together in a car, were arrested close to the scene.

They are being detained at garda stations in Dublin, where they can be questioned for up to 24 hours.

Witnesses to the assault are being asked to contact Clondalkin garda station.

- Digital Desk