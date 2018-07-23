Four jobs for every qualified nurse in Ireland
There are four nursing jobs available for every qualified nurse in this country.
Intensive care units and operating theatres are now the most in need of staff.
New health service figures, published in today's Irish Times, also show that it costs 20% less to directly employ nurses rather than use an agency to fill the gaps.
The 20% saving would amount to €60m a year.
