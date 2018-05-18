Four Irish men remain in Spanish custody after drugs worth €3.4m seized in lettuce lorry

Four Irish men remain in custody in southern Spain after a joint operation by Gardaí and Spanish police uncovered drugs worth €3.4m.

Gardaí say the cannabis herb was found hidden in lettuce pallets on a lorry that was bound for Ireland.

The operation happened on May 6, near Malaga but details of the operation were only released last night.

The Irish men - aged 56, 45, 35 and 33 - have already appeared before a Spanish magistrate.

A 27-year-old Romanian man was also arrested.

Gardaí are describing the operation as a "significant blow" to organised crime gangs.

