Four Irish men arrested in Spain after drugs worth €3.4m seized in lettuce lorry; Investigations continue
Update 9.40am: Investigations are continuing after four Irish men were arrested in Spain in connection with a €3.4m drug seizure.
Cannabis herb was found concealed in lettuce pallets on a lorry bound for Ireland.
The men have already appeared before a Spanish magistrate.
A 27-year-old Romanian man was also arrested.
Four Irish men remain in custody in southern Spain after a joint operation by Gardaí and Spanish police uncovered drugs worth €3.4m.
Gardaí say the cannabis herb was found hidden in lettuce pallets on a lorry that was bound for Ireland.
The operation happened on May 6, near Malaga but details of the operation were only released last night.
The Irish men - aged 56, 45, 35 and 33 - have already appeared before a Spanish magistrate.
A 27-year-old Romanian man was also arrested.
Gardaí are describing the operation as a "significant blow" to organised crime gangs.
