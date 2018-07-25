Four female lecturers settle gender discrimination case with NUIG

Ann O'Loughlin

A High Court action by four women lecturers at National University of Ireland Galway (NUIG) alleging gender discrimination in a competition for promotion has been resolved, a judge was told today.

The actions were brought by Dr Sylvie Lannegrand, Dr Rosin Healy, Dr Margaret Hodgins, and Dr Adrienne Gorman.

They claimed their applications for the positions of senior lecturer at the various departments they worked in were unsuccessful following a promotion process operated by the college between October 2008 and April 2009.

They also said they were treated less favourably by NUIG on ground of their gender and or family status.

There was a significant disparity in the prospect of success of female applicants compared to males in the promotion competition, it was claimed.

Today, Margurite Bolger SC, for the four, told Mr Justice Charles Meenan that the cases had been adjourned to allow for mediation which had taken place and the matters had been fully resolved. Counsel applied for a strike out of the entire proceedings.

Mr Justice Meenan struck the cases out on consent between the parties.

In a statement, NUIG says an amicable agreement has been reached.

The university said: "Doctors Healy, Hodgins and Lannegrand have now been promoted to Senior Lecturer. Dr Gorman was already promoted to Senior Lecturer in November 2017.

Doctors Gorman, Healy, Hodgins and Lannegrand, look forward to continuing to work at NUI Galway, and acknowledge the work of the university in addressing equality, diversity and inclusivity for all staff.

"The university for its part acknowledges the highly valued and dedicated contributions of these lecturers to their respective disciplines and the university community. The details of the agreement are confidential and as such none of the parties wish to make any further comment."

- Additional reporting by Digital Desk