Four charged in connection with Dublin drug seizure

Four people have appeared in court in connection with a drug seizure in Dublin.

39-year-old Sugeidus Huve and 47-year-old Bernardos Josef Scherrenberg, both Dutch nationals, appeared in court this afternoon.

The pair were charged with possession of cocaine at Liffey Valley in west Dublin on Thursday evening.

Both were remanded in custody.

They are due to appear in court again on Wednesday, December 12.

45-year-old Wayne Duffey, with an address at Deer Haven Close in Clonee was also remanded to appear again on the same date.

Darren Coughlan, aged 46, with an address at Fairyhouse Road in Dunboyne was refused bail and will appear in court again on December 14.

Digital Desk